Homicide ruled out in case of SA student who fell to her death in China

Chinese police have ruled out the possibility of homicide in the death of 24-year-old South African student Kgothatso Mdunana, who was studying in China.

Mdunana, who was a final-year engineering student at Shandong University, allegedly fell from the window of a 13th floor apartment in Hangzhou, China, while visiting a friend last month.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in SA said: “Information received by the embassy shows that the police in China have ruled out the possibility of homicide, after a careful investigation. The established cause of death has been found to be the accidental fall from a building.”

The embassy said Mdunana's remains were being kept at a funeral parlour in Zhejiang Province, China.

“The local police bureau has informed the conclusion of investigations to the family, through a known friend of the deceased,” said the embassy.

The statement said a briefing to the families by local police was scheduled to happen in the future.

The Chinese embassy in SA said it was ready to support and assist the family.

TimesLIVE