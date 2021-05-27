I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor treatment

A Johannesburg resident is terrified he will die in hospital after what he claims is inadequate care by medical staff, which has left him with a gaping hole in his abdomen right near a burst colostomy bag.

The family of Garrith Anderson, 33, claim he was left lying in the colostomy debris for a day as hospital workers were too busy to help clean him.

The Gauteng health department said they were still investigating the allegations — but that preliminary investigations revealed that Anderson did receive adequate care according to their protocols.

Anderson, 33, has had issues with his gut since having his appendix removed in 2007. Since then, he has received medical intervention for small bowel issues beginning with a bowel obstruction in 2008. From then until 2018, he was admitted to hospital several times after issues with scarring on his small intestine, as well as because of intestinal twisting.

On April 18 he was admitted to the South Rand Hospital in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, for a second bowel obstruction. He was discharged five days later, April 23. He was readmitted later that day after complications, and was transferred to Helen Joseph Hospital, where he remains admitted.

Patriotic Alliance leader in the Tshwane region, Virginia Keppler, said Anderson had been transferred to Helen Joseph which had also received patients from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital after the fire there on April 16.

Keppler said Anderson’s follow-up operation was pushed back to accommodate other more serious patients. Besides this, the patient claims he was told that they could not operate because the hospital had no water.