Justice for rape survivors brings closure for cop

For Sgt Refilwe Tladi, seeing serial rapists being convicted brings her closure as a rape survivor.

Tladi, 44, who has been working in the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Gauteng for 11 years, said she is able to vicariously enjoy the closure experienced by victims whose cases she is able to successfully prosecute.

The mother of four said she was raped at the age of 13, but has never received closure on the incident as the culprit was never arrested.

Tladi spoke to Sowetan on Wednesday after Sello Abram Mapunya, 33, was found guilty of 70 counts of rape, housebreaking, robbery, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

