WATCH | Duduzane steals the show at father's post-court appearance, thanks fans for support

He thanked the supporters for their love.

“You are the people that have put every one of us on this stage, so from our side we thank you. I thank you for the support, we love you, we love your support,” said Duduzane to a chanting crowd.

“Your support to everyone on this stage ... SG Ace Magashule, uBab' uZuma and Duduzane are nothing without you guys. We need to remember that.

“As we move forward into the future, the future is now. We represent the future, the future is young, the future is bright. The ANC lives and the ANC leads.”

In his closing remark, he told supporters to “not be afraid”.

This was not the first time Duduzane stole the show at his father's post-court appearance. Last week, he confirmed that his plans to run for president in the near future were still on the cards.

Speaking outside the court, Duduzane said an “interesting journey” lay ahead.

“The plans are on. We are going in and we are going in thick and fast. Keep an eye on it, this may be an interesting journey,” he said.