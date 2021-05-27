WATCH | Duduzane steals the show at father's post-court appearance, thanks fans for support

Controversial businessman Duduzane Zuma stole the show on Wednesday with his address in Pietermaritzburg after his father's court appearance.

Duduzane, who supported former president Jacob Zuma, addressed his father's supporters after Zuma's appearance at the high court.

The former president appeared on charges of racketeering, two counts of corruption and 12 counts of fraud, nine of which are for allegedly submitting false income tax returns. He is charged along with French arms manufacturer Thales.

He pleaded not guilty to racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering and his trial has been postponed to July 19.