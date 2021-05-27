WATCH | Duduzane steals the show at father's post-court appearance, thanks fans for support
Controversial businessman Duduzane Zuma stole the show on Wednesday with his address in Pietermaritzburg after his father's court appearance.
Duduzane, who supported former president Jacob Zuma, addressed his father's supporters after Zuma's appearance at the high court.
The former president appeared on charges of racketeering, two counts of corruption and 12 counts of fraud, nine of which are for allegedly submitting false income tax returns. He is charged along with French arms manufacturer Thales.
He pleaded not guilty to racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering and his trial has been postponed to July 19.
Duduzane, who was seen dancing to the popular Kwaito song Sister Bettina after Zuma's appearance, thanked supporters for coming out in numbers.
“It's been a long day today in court comrades, we're back here in July. Now what I need to say to you is 'amandla awethu’, it means the power is ours, that the power belongs to the people,” said Duduzane.
He thanked the supporters for their love.
“You are the people that have put every one of us on this stage, so from our side we thank you. I thank you for the support, we love you, we love your support,” said Duduzane to a chanting crowd.
“Your support to everyone on this stage ... SG Ace Magashule, uBab' uZuma and Duduzane are nothing without you guys. We need to remember that.
“As we move forward into the future, the future is now. We represent the future, the future is young, the future is bright. The ANC lives and the ANC leads.”
In his closing remark, he told supporters to “not be afraid”.
This was not the first time Duduzane stole the show at his father's post-court appearance. Last week, he confirmed that his plans to run for president in the near future were still on the cards.
Speaking outside the court, Duduzane said an “interesting journey” lay ahead.
“The plans are on. We are going in and we are going in thick and fast. Keep an eye on it, this may be an interesting journey,” he said.