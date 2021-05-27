'We are no-one’s livestock' — angry residents protest

Residents of an informal settlement in Pretoria are up in arms over a two-metre wall being erected around their area without their consent, apparently in an effort to stop the settlement from expanding.

The construction of the wall in Mooiplaas, near Centurion, followed evictions of several hundred residents from parts of the settlement which are allegedly situated on land owned by Chieftain Real Estate, a company incorporated in Ireland.

Residents said they wanted to know why the construction of the boundary wall around their informal settlement was allowed without a public participation process, in which their opinions should have been sourced.

Sowetan visited the settlement this week and found that most parts around the entrance were already behind a boundary wall, which stretches about 120m.

