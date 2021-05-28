South Africa

SA records 4,576 new Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths in 24 hours

28 May 2021 - 23:18 By TimesLIVE
There were 4,576 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of infections to 1,645,551.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

For the second day running, more than 4,000 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in SA in a 24-hour period.

The health ministry said on Friday that there were 4,576 new cases recorded, taking the cumulative number of infections to 1,645,551. This comes on the back of 4,424 confirmed cases the day before.

The new infections on Friday came from 39,802 tests, at a positivity rate of 11.49%.

The ministry also announced that 125 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 56,239.

It also announced that there had been 898,955 people vaccinated across SA today, either under the Sisonke programme or phone 2 of the vaccine rollout.

TimesLIVE

