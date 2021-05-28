South Africa

Albino elephant Khanyisa beats the odds to thrive among herd

28 May 2021 - 12:46 By Reuters
Khanyisa, an albino elephant calf rescued after being caught in a snare, walks with the Jabulani elephant herd at Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development sanctuary, near Hoedspruit, on May 23 2021.
Khanyisa, an albino elephant calf rescued after being caught in a snare, walks with the Jabulani elephant herd at Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development sanctuary, near Hoedspruit, on May 23 2021.
Image: REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham

For Khanyisa, life was difficult from the start.

Born as an albino, at four months old she was caught in a poaching snare in the Kruger National Park that cut through her mouth.

Trapped for four days, dehydrated and unable to eat because of her wounds, she was rescued and taken to a sanctuary in Limpopo.

She was later transferred to Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd), where she now lives with a herd of elephants led by patriarchal bull Jabulani.

Adine Roode, Herd founder, said snaring is on the rise due to human overpopulation and dwindling wildlife habitats. People set the snares to poach large game or catch smaller prey for food or for sale.

Many elephants in the herd were also orphaned and hand-raised, Roode said.

WATCH | Trunkloads of smooches for rare albino elephant's first birthday

Heartfelt messages from the around the world have poured in for Khanyisa, a rare albino elephant calf that celebrated her first birthday last week.
News
7 months ago

“I think that is part of the reason they accept the orphans, because they know how it feels,” she said.

Albino elephants are rare, but those with the condition can adapt to their environment. Khanyisa, whose name means sunshine in Tsonga, is able to shelter in larger elephants’ shadows on sunny days to protect her skin.

If the herd grows too big for the area, Khanyisa and the other elephants will be released back into the wild.

Khanyisa has bonded with a sheep named Lammie, who has provided support as a surrogate mother to orphaned rhinos and other elephant calves that come to Herd.

During the day, Khanyisa roams with the elephant herd and at night she sleeps in an indoor pen with Lammie and another sheep.

“Lammie played a huge role in Khanyisa’s wellbeing, especially in the beginning. She helped Khanyisa to stay calm,” said Roode.

Despite visible scarring from the snare, Khanyisa seems to enjoy being hand-raised and does not let her tough start in life stop her from shining brightly among the other elephants, she said.

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe reintroduces rhinos in Gonarezhou park after three decades

Zimbabwe is reintroducing rhinos to its second biggest wildlife park Gonarezhou in the south of the country, the first time that the sanctuary will ...
News
2 weeks ago

Suspected poacher crushed by elephants in Kruger National Park

A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in the Kruger National Park while allegedly attempting to evade capture on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Five poaching suspects arrested in Kruger National Park

It was described as a “fruitful” weekend in the Pretoriuskop section of the park, where suspects were found in possession of ammunition, a silencer ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...