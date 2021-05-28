Albino elephant Khanyisa beats the odds to thrive among herd

For Khanyisa, life was difficult from the start.

Born as an albino, at four months old she was caught in a poaching snare in the Kruger National Park that cut through her mouth.

Trapped for four days, dehydrated and unable to eat because of her wounds, she was rescued and taken to a sanctuary in Limpopo.

She was later transferred to Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd), where she now lives with a herd of elephants led by patriarchal bull Jabulani.

Adine Roode, Herd founder, said snaring is on the rise due to human overpopulation and dwindling wildlife habitats. People set the snares to poach large game or catch smaller prey for food or for sale.

Many elephants in the herd were also orphaned and hand-raised, Roode said.