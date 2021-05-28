At just four-months-old, 'Mighty Mack' Mackenzie Friedman is a warrior for leukaemia sufferers

An acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) diagnosis for four-month-old Mackenzie Friedman has not only seen her spend most of her life in hospital receiving chemotherapy, but has also seen her become influential on social media by raising awareness about the disease.

Mackenzie, fondly known as “Mighty Mack”, was diagnosed with AML on May 12 and had suffered no health complications before.

Her mother, Megan Harrington-Johnson, told TimesLIVE: “She didn't show any symptoms at all. She'd just had her first fever and I thought she was teething. I panicked and took her to the doctor and she said she had a fever but didn't know why.”

They were soon referred to a paediatrician, who conducted a blood test and made the diagnosis.

“We haven't left the hospital in two weeks. Mackenzie is receiving chemotherapy,” said Harrington-Johnson. “She was on chemo for the past 10 days and she was fine during that period but unfortunately she has an infection, which is expected because the white blood cells have been destroyed by chemotherapy.

“She's very weak and is vomiting a lot,” said Harrington-Johnson.

What is acute myeloid leukaemia (AML)?

The Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) defines leukaemia as cancer of the white blood cells that help protect the body against infections. White cells repair and reproduce themselves but in leukaemia patients, the white blood cells don't mature, instead they divide themselves.

“AML is an overproduction of immature myeloid cells, called myeloblasts or blast cells. Immature myeloid cells fill up the bone marrow and stop it from producing healthy blood cells.”

Mackenzie also receives blood and platelet transfusions.