Bail postponed for Eastern Cape mom accused of pimping daughter, 13, with Down syndrome

An Eastern Cape mother accused of pimping her daughter and two foreign nationals, who were her alleged customers, will spend at least 10 days behind bars after their bail application bid at Keiskammahoek magistrate’s court on Friday was postponed to June 7.

The 42-year-old mother and two Bangladesh nationals, aged 34 and 37, were arrested by the East London-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) K9 unit on Wednesday on charges of human trafficking, rape of minors and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The mother of the 13-year-old girl suffering from Down syndrome is accused of selling her daughter and another 15-year old girl to the two suspects, who are shop owners in Keiskammahoek, for sexual exploitation from February 2019 to March 2021.

Magistrate Zwelethu Ngetu postponed the matter to allow the accused to secure legal defence.