Booze ban fuelled increase in illicit alcohol, with spirits in high demand: report

The report shows that illicit alcohol was widely available during the lockdown period in 2020 and has since become even more sophisticated through organised criminal syndicates.

According to the report, spirits accounted for the largest share of illicit alcohol in volume terms in 2020, reflecting relevance in both counterfeiting as well as smuggled products.

The report further indicates that illicit home-brew accounted for the second-largest category in volume terms, as demand for alcohol during the ban saw increased production. This included sorghum beer and other types of fruit-fermented home-brew, such as pineapple beer.

“Sugar-fermented ales produced by wine manufacturers accounted for the third-largest category by ... volume terms,” the report said.

The report indicates that the illicit alcohol trade has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 17% since 2017 and now stands at 12% of the R177.2bn total industry market value.

According to the report, in volume terms, illicit trade made up one in every 6.67 litres traded in 2017 — but has now escalated to one in every 4.54 litres traded.

“This expansion of the illicit trade has had a devastating social impact on our citizens' health and wellbeing, is stalling economic recovery and fuelling the engines of organised crime,” said Kurt Moore, CEO of South African Liquor Brand Owners Association.

Beer Association CEO Patricia Pillay said the report confirmed a clear correlation between the sales ban and the increase in the demand for illicit alcohol.

“The illicit trade market has almost doubled in the last three years and, in 2020, is now estimated to be worth R20.5bn and comprises 22% of total alcohol consumption. The tragic indirect consequence of this has been the rise in illicit home-brew consumption-related deaths and an increase in criminal activities, which are now firmly entrenched,” she said.

According to the report, the illicit alcohol trade sales by volume had now overtaken the entire combined wine and cider sectors (665,431 hectolitres of alcohol equivalent versus 627,758 hectolitres of alcohol equivalent).

MD of Vinpro, Rico Basson, said not only does this confirm what the alcohol industry has been communicating to the government about the futility of banning legal sales, but also confirms the World Health Organisation position that alcohol policy must take into account the national context.

“In our case, this is an existing rampant illicit market compounded by stringent regulations on the legal sale of alcohol, including alcohol excise taxes that are almost double what they were across all categories in 2012, combined with a weakening macroenvironment, where real disposable income contracted by 4.5% in 2020, and unemployment increasing to 29.2%, that has subsequently fuelled the market for cheap, illicit products,” Basson said.