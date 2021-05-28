South Africa

Court to decide on separate trials as Agrizzi's health delays ex-ANC MP Smith's case

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 May 2021 - 12:36
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith when he appeared for his bail application on October 1 last year. His co-accused Angelo Agrizzi remains sick. File photo.
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith when he appeared for his bail application on October 1 last year. His co-accused Angelo Agrizzi remains sick. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The corruption case of former parliamentarian Vincent Smith and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed until July 8 to decide on whether to separate the trial.

Agrizzi was not present again in court this week because of ill health.

Agrizzi appeared only once in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, on October 14, when the court denied him bail. Though the high court in Johannesburg granted him bail later that month, he has been unable to attend subsequent court dates.

Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Act provides that the court may at any time during a trial, upon the application of the prosecutor or the accused direct that the trial of one of the accused be held separately from the trial of the other accused.

The charge of corruption the men face is related to gratifications Agrizzi allegedly gave to Smith, a former ANC MP, in the form of security upgrades to his home and cash transferred into his personal bank account via a Euroblitz bank account.

These gratifications were allegedly in exchange for the use of Smith's political influence as a ruling party MP to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the correctional services department who had awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions of rand.

Smith is also facing a charge of fraud. The charge emanates from his failure to disclose to the registrar of parliamentary members’ interests the gratifications that he allegedly received from Bosasa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Angelo Agrizzi fraud and corruption case delayed due to poor health

"He’s dependent on oxygen. We consult via Zoom or Microsoft Teams," Agrizzi's lawyer told the court.
News
2 months ago

Assets worth R46m linked to former ANC MP Vincent Smith frozen as corruption probe unfolds

Smith was directed to hand over control of his assets to a court appointed curator.
News
2 months ago

Bail means shackle untied, guards go as Agrizzi's condition improves slightly

Being granted bail on Friday means that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's leg will no longer be shackled to his ICU bed at the hospital, allowing ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...