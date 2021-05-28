Grieving families in limbo as DNA tests delay burials

It could take up to six months for the police to conclude the identification process of the six people who died when a Putco bus caught fire on the notorious Moloto Road last week.

Gauteng police this week told Sowetan DNA samples had been taken from the families, but it was not going to be an easy task.

Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said: “It’s not going to be an easy one because each of the six deceased would have to be matched with the samples being collected from families.”