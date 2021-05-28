Ivermectin saga continues, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Are you even South African if you are not in a WhatsApp group where people are singing the praises of Ivermectin as a miracle cure for Covid-19?

The scientific and political fight about the approval of the drug for the treatment of Covid-19 is intensifying across the world. And with the third wave on our doorstep in SA and our vaccination programme struggling to take off, groups like AfriForum and I Can Make A Difference (a group of doctors) are demanding that ivermectin be recommended for use against Covid-19 urgently.

The dilemma, says a doctor we spoke to, is that people are desperate. “You can't tell a patient he's uninformed or stupid because he doesn't want to wait for when the vaccine finally arrives. People are dying.” She says she doesn't hesitate to prescribe Ivermectin.