‘Let’s be loyal to the constitution’, says outgoing SANDF chief

In his final salute to his troops, outgoing chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Gen Solly Shoke has called on citizens to put the country first.

“Let us rise above our own personal and political interests and serve this country and its people. Let us be loyal to our constitution and get rid of some criminal elements, those who are selfish, serve their own interests and sometimes tarnish the good we do.”

Shoke was speaking during a symbolic change in command parade and swearing-in ceremony of the new chief, Lt-Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, at the Pretoria Sports Club in Thaba Tshwane.

Shoke, who has been at the helm for 10 years, takes up his retirement on May 31.

Maphwanya will officially take up the position on June 1, when he will be promoted from Lieutenant-General to General. His selection was announced in April by the commander-in-chief of the national defence force, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He took his oath at a swearing-in ceremony on Friday presided over by Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and Ramaphosa.