Neighbours and a hostel dweller cashed in on R431m tenders
Company details reveal shocking info on owners suspected of Covid-19 graft
Some of the owners of the companies that benefited from R431m worth of contracts to “deep clean” and decontaminate Gauteng schools and whose assets have been seized are registered as neighbours in an exclusive Johannesburg estate while another is a hostel dweller.
Sowetan has established that at least three companies that benefited from the contracts belong to two individuals boasting Dainfern Golf Estate addresses. The secure 320ha luxury residential complex is situated in the north of Johannesburg.
Another company affected by the freeze and seizure of assets initiated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) — which is investigating allegations of unlawful procurement of services by the Gauteng department of education to decontaminate, disinfect and sanitise schools — is registered with an address at the nondescript Mazibuko Hostel in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
