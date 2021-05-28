South Africa

Neighbours and a hostel dweller cashed in on R431m tenders

Company details reveal shocking info on owners suspected of Covid-19 graft

28 May 2021 - 10:36 By Lindile Sifile and Isaac Mahlangu
A worker in protective gear disinfects a classroom at Groenvlei High in Cape Town in 2020.
A worker in protective gear disinfects a classroom at Groenvlei High in Cape Town in 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Some of the owners of the companies that benefited from R431m worth of contracts to “deep clean” and decontaminate Gauteng schools and whose assets have been seized are registered as neighbours in an exclusive Johannesburg estate while another is a hostel dweller.

Sowetan has established that at least three companies that benefited from the contracts belong to two individuals boasting Dainfern Golf Estate addresses. The secure 320ha luxury residential complex is situated in the north of Johannesburg.

Another company affected by the freeze and seizure of assets initiated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) — which is investigating allegations of unlawful procurement of services by the Gauteng department of education to decontaminate, disinfect and sanitise schools — is registered with an address at the nondescript Mazibuko Hostel in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

To read the full story, please visit SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid-19 schools decontamination procurement 'unlawful, haphazard, unfair'

An investigation by the SIU has revealed that the Gauteng education department did not follow due process in the procurement of services to ...
News
21 hours ago

Health ministry admits to 'glaring irregularities' in Digital Vibes contract

The health ministry has admitted that there have been some "glaring irregularities" found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital ...
Politics
3 days ago

More arrests in R56m SAPS vehicle branding tender case

Three more people have been arrested — and two rearrested — in connection with a controversial R56m tender to brand police vehicles.
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...