Neighbours and a hostel dweller cashed in on R431m tenders

Sowetan has established that at least three companies that benefited from the contracts belong to two individuals boasting Dainfern Golf Estate addresses. The secure 320ha luxury residential complex is situated in the north of Johannesburg.

Another company affected by the freeze and seizure of assets initiated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) — which is investigating allegations of unlawful procurement of services by the Gauteng department of education to decontaminate, disinfect and sanitise schools — is registered with an address at the nondescript Mazibuko Hostel in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.