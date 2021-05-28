Post Office warns of scam asking customers to deposit money before collecting parcels

If you receive an e-mail from the SA Post Office (Sapo) asking you for payment of fees before collection, it is a scam.

Sapo has warned the public about e-mails advising customers to pay money into a fraudulent account.

According to Sapo, fraudsters send e-mails to its customers claiming a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding.

The sender looks like “ZA post office”, but Sapo said the actual e-mail address comes from a German server.

“The notice entices customers to click on a link which leads them to a website where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel. The e-mail includes a parcel number which was not generated by the Post Office.”

Sapo has urged members of the public who receive the notice to delete it immediately.

“The Post Office sends customers an SMS or a collection slip when they have a parcel waiting for collection. This parcel should be collected as soon as possible to make sure it is not returned to the sender,” it said.