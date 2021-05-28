South Africa

SA records 4,424 new Covid-19 cases, with 93 deaths

28 May 2021 - 07:23 By TimesLIVE
SA registered 4,424 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with a total of 828,204 people now having been vaccinated in the country.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

SA recorded 4,424 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as a total of 828,204 people have now been vaccinated in the country.

Under the Sisonke Programme, with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, 479,768 people have been vaccinated. The total number of people vaccinated in phase two as of midnight on Thursday was 348,436, with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Figures released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize showed that the new infections came from 43,442 tests. 

To date, there have been 1,649,977 cumulative infections recorded across SA, Mkhize said.

There were also 93 new Covid-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities confirmed in the country to 56,170.

Most of the latest deaths - 43 - were recorded in Gauteng.

There have also been 1,548,092 recoveries to date.

