SA records 4,424 new Covid-19 cases, with 93 deaths

Figures released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize showed that the new infections came from 43,442 tests.

To date, there have been 1,649,977 cumulative infections recorded across SA, Mkhize said.

There were also 93 new Covid-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities confirmed in the country to 56,170.

Most of the latest deaths - 43 - were recorded in Gauteng.

There have also been 1,548,092 recoveries to date.

TimesLIVE