South Africa

Toddler beaten to death for 'spilling water': Long jail time for 'auntie'

Child had been left in couple's care while mother worked in Cape Town

28 May 2021 - 07:41 By Alex Patrick
An Eastern Cape woman received 17 years' imprisonment after she beat a toddler 'for spilling water on the floor during bath time'. The child died of her injuries later that night.
An Eastern Cape woman received 17 years' imprisonment after she beat a toddler 'for spilling water on the floor during bath time'. The child died of her injuries later that night.
Image: STOCKSTUDIO44/123RF

An Eastern Cape woman who beat a 19-month-old baby to death for spilling water on the floor during bath time, has been given 17-year jail sentence.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Ncedeni Qwabe, 49, assaulted toddler Qhamokuhle Ndziba with a peach tree stick on July 27 last year.

At the time Qwabe was romantically involved with the little girl's uncle and the couple were taking care of her at their home in Keiskammahoek while her mother was at work in Cape Town. 

At her trial at Bhisho High Court, the woman claimed she only hit the child lightly with a cloth, but under cross-examination she revealed the child was beaten with a stick.

According to the NPA, the toddler died that evening due to internal injuries and blood loss. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eastern Cape mother bust for allegedly trafficking 13-year-old daughter

The woman allegedly sold her 13-year-old daughter, who has Down syndrome, to shop owners for sexual exploitation.
News
21 hours ago

Child, 2, found dead in ceiling, dad arrested by North West police

While her mother was in hospital for treatment, a toddler vanished.
News
1 week ago

Free State mother 'poisoned herself and two young children'

Two young children have died after allegedly being poisoned by their mother.
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...