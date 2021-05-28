Tshegofatso Pule murder: Ntuthuko Shoba hoping for new bail bid as trial date set

Ntuthuko Shoba, the former JSE analyst standing trial for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, wants to launch a third bail application with a new defence team, the South Gauteng High Court heard on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, Shoba won the right to be held in a single cell at the Johannesburg Prison, due to his concerns about his safety, though he had initially sought to remain in a Krugersdorp facility away from his alleged accomplice.

He has brought two failed bail applications so far, and alleges that the man already serving a 20-year prison term for Pule's murder, Muzikayise Malephane, is sending him threatening messages.

During his brief appearance on Friday, Shoba informed the court that he would launch a new bail application through his new legal team.

It emerged on Tuesday that Shoba's previous lawyer, Shaddy Sithole, had withdrawn from the case.