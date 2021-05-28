South Africa

WATCH | People with albinism and disabilities showcase their talents at Soweto event

28 May 2021 - 13:42 By Lebohang Nthongoa

Sowetans were treated to a ton of entertainment on Saturday when talented musicians, poets, motivational speakers, fashion designers and models put on a show to remember at the Albi-Gifted event.

Hosted by Tassi Foundation in partnership with the National Arts Council and the department of sports, arts and culture, the event sought to give a platform to People with Albinism (PWA) and People with Disabilities (PWD) to display their talent and educate the public that this seemingly forgotten sector of society has a lot to offer.

Palesa Mosiea and Syzo Legless played the roles of MC for the day. More than 20 musicians from across the country sang and rapped, while poets 4 Fingers Short, Gaddafi the Poet and Ampli-Fire DeChef poured their hearts out through the spoken word.

Wheelchair dancer Queen on Wheel had the audience at the Fiat Sports Centre in Meadowlands spellbound with her performance, which was backed by a recorded story accompanying her physical illustrations

Lutendo Mugeri was the young but wise voice telling the world his albinism is not a negative thing and inadvertently displayed his unbridled confidence and brilliance. 

Rambo Bikers lent their support, thrilling the audience and performers with their rubber-burning antics, and giving visitors a chance to take pictures with their bikes.

The day was a resounding success, with creator and organiser Bruce Sithole saying: “Through arts, creating this platform, the world is going to change. People will see the hidden talents, raw talents and potential untapped.”

