South Africa

Bheki Cele to meet Olievenhoutbosch community over policing concerns

29 May 2021 - 13:42
Police minister Bheki Cele is set to hold an imbizo in Olievenhoutbosch to listen to the community's policing concerns.
Image: File photo

Police minister Bheki Cele is set to hold an imbizo on Monday in Olievenhoutbosch, Gauteng, to listen to the community's concerns about policing. 

Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said gender-based violence was one of the many issues the minister would discuss with residents.

“This crime prevention imbizo will see minister Cele and the SA Police Service management provide the community with a platform to discuss and engage them on various crime concerns, including  gender-based violence and other crimes plaguing this community,” said Themba.

“This imbizo also gives the residents of the area an opportunity to also report policing-related service delivery shortcomings in Olievenhoutbosch.

“Minister Cele and senior SAPS management from both national and the province will also outline a policing plan to respond to the identified crime problems in the area.”

TimesLIVE

