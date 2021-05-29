Bheki Cele to meet Olievenhoutbosch community over policing concerns

“This crime prevention imbizo will see minister Cele and the SA Police Service management provide the community with a platform to discuss and engage them on various crime concerns, including gender-based violence and other crimes plaguing this community,” said Themba.

“This imbizo also gives the residents of the area an opportunity to also report policing-related service delivery shortcomings in Olievenhoutbosch.

“Minister Cele and senior SAPS management from both national and the province will also outline a policing plan to respond to the identified crime problems in the area.”

TimesLIVE