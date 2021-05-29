South Africa

Children among 22 weekend gunshot fatalities in Cape Town

29 May 2021 - 12:59
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has expressed shock and anger at news of continuing gun violence in Cape Town.
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has expressed shock and anger at news of continuing gun violence in Cape Town.
Image: Philani Nombembe

More than 20 people, including children, were shot dead in Cape Town last  weekend.

Revealing the toll, Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz expressed “shock and anger at news of continuing gun violence in Cape Town, which culminated in the death of three persons in Delft ... and the serious injury of two, one of whom was a 13-year old girl”.

He said the news came on “the back of news of young children who were shot and killed over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. At this stage, the incidents appear to be gang-related”.

“The victims form part of a total of 22 fatalities by gunshot wound over the weekend in the Cape Town city. There were also three fatalities by sharp object, which would include stab wounds,” said Fritz.

Four suspects in court for Khayelitsha shootings that claimed 13 lives

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz has praised the police for the investigation so far into the fatal shootings of 13 people in Khayelitsha last ...
News
1 week ago

“I condemn these killings, especially those of children, by gangsters in the strongest possible terms. We know that gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop. We are placing the lives of our children in serious danger.”

Fritz urged communities to join the fight against gangsterism. “I would also like to extend my sincere condolences to the parents and family of victims at this time,” he said.

“Losing a loved one imposes the ultimate sense of loss on one, and losing a child is the worst nightmare that any parent can go through.

“The time for us to come together as a community and as a society is now. We need to fight this scourge of gangsterism and violence together. I appeal to anybody with information that will assist the SAPS to please come forward.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Police raid Sea Point hotel, arrest 11 suspects for Khayelitsha murders

Police have arrested suspects in connection with the murders of 13 people in one day in Khayelitsha at the weekend.
News
1 week ago

Police deployed to Khayelitsha after 11 die in a day of suspected revenge killings

Additional police have been deployed to Khayelitsha in the Western Cape after 11 murders were reported in a single day,  provincial police said on ...
News
1 week ago

800 Western Cape cops probed for abusing state cars and breaching road regulations

Over the past three years, 799 Western Cape police officers were investigated for breaching policies around the use of state vehicles.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  2. WATCH | Duduzane steals the show at father's post-court appearance, thanks fans ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  4. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...