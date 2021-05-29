Children among 22 weekend gunshot fatalities in Cape Town

More than 20 people, including children, were shot dead in Cape Town last weekend.

Revealing the toll, Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz expressed “shock and anger at news of continuing gun violence in Cape Town, which culminated in the death of three persons in Delft ... and the serious injury of two, one of whom was a 13-year old girl”.

He said the news came on “the back of news of young children who were shot and killed over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. At this stage, the incidents appear to be gang-related”.

“The victims form part of a total of 22 fatalities by gunshot wound over the weekend in the Cape Town city. There were also three fatalities by sharp object, which would include stab wounds,” said Fritz.