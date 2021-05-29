Children's burns unit braces itself for grim winter influx of patients

Every winter, staff at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town brace themselves for a spike in burn injuries that leave emotional scars as well as physical ones.

“Flame burns are devastating injuries with substantial lifelong physical and psychosocial consequences for the affected survivors and their families,” said Dr Gary Dos Passos, head of the hospital burns unit and an executive committee member at the Burn Society of SA.

So far this year, the unit has admitted almost 200 children, and the number is expected to rise dramatically during winter.

Fluid burns account for the majority of admissions, with 155 so far this year. Hot drinks, burst hot water bottles, electric kettles and bath water are the main culprits.

Heat contact and flame injuries account for the rest of the injuries.

Nine in 10 children admitted to the burns unit sustain their injuries at home, usually in the kitchen.

According to the hospital's injury prevention unit, ChildSafe, under-5s make up 80% of patients in the burns unit.