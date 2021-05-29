Free State police clerk arrested for hijacking and kidnapping

Free State cops have arrested a police clerk and two other suspects for allegedly hijacking a truck, as well as for armed robbery and kidnapping.

This was after a truck driver reported he had been hijacked, robbed and forced into the boot of a car then dropped off at an unfamiliar location. Police arrested the three suspects on Friday.

“Parkweg police arrested three suspects, including an employee of the SAPS, earlier today on M30 road near Lengau farm,” provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said in a statement.

“This was after information of a truck hijacking was disseminated to all vehicles on patrol to look out for a white Toyota Dyna truck that was allegedly hijacked on the N8 near De Brug army base. The police on patrol then spotted the static truck and approached it. Three males and a lady were found in the truck.”