South Africa

Free State police clerk arrested for hijacking and kidnapping

29 May 2021 - 14:38
A police clerk has been arrested for allegedly hijacking a truck in the Free State.
A police clerk has been arrested for allegedly hijacking a truck in the Free State.
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

Free State cops have arrested a police clerk and two other suspects for allegedly hijacking a truck, as well as for armed robbery and kidnapping.

This was after a truck driver reported he had been hijacked, robbed and forced into the boot of a car then dropped off at an unfamiliar location. Police arrested the three suspects on Friday.

“Parkweg police arrested three suspects, including an employee of the SAPS, earlier today on M30 road near Lengau farm,” provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said in a statement.

“This was after information of a truck hijacking was disseminated to all vehicles on patrol to look out for a white Toyota Dyna truck that was allegedly hijacked on the N8 near De Brug army base. The police on patrol then spotted the static truck and approached it. Three males and a lady were found in the truck.”

Woman who reported 'fake hijacking' on Twitter is released on bail

A 29-year-old woman who took to social media to post about being kidnapped and hijacked has been released on R2,000 bail.
News
4 days ago

Mbambo said one of the suspects tried to mislead the police.

“One of the males claimed to be the owner of the truck and identified the other two as technicians who were there to fix the truck,” she said.

“The police searched the males and found, in possession of the one who identified himself as the truck owner, a SA Police Service appointment certificate.

“The three suspects, a 34-year-old admin clerk at the SAPS and two 30-year-old males, were arrested for possession of presumed stolen property.

“The 40-year-old truck driver alleged he had been hijacked while driving with a lady, assaulted then robbed of his Samsung S10 and a wallet with bank cards. He was then dropped off late at night at an unknown location after being forced inside the boot of a vehicle that forced him off the road.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gauteng police arrest more than 1,000 suspects at the weekend

Gauteng police have arrested more than 1,000 people for offences including driving under the influence of alcohol.
News
5 days ago

Teen killed by guard's 'warning shot' as protest turns violent in Mangaung

A security guard was arrested after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy during violent protests in Mangaung.
News
1 week ago

Crime stats: Property and contact crimes plus CIT heists are down

Police minister Bheki Cele said the police service is making strides in the fight against crime as provinces have reported declines in various ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  2. WATCH | Duduzane steals the show at father's post-court appearance, thanks fans ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  4. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...