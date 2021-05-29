Jewellery thief sentenced to 56 years in jail for theft and co-accused’s murder

A KwaZulu-Natal jewellery thief was slapped with a 56-year jail sentence on Thursday for burglary, robbery, murder and attempted murder.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said one of the crimes committed by Sboniso Msomi, 33, was the murder of his co-accused.

“His sentence follows a series of cases that he had committed in the Kloof, Wyebank and Pinetown areas,” said Mbele.

“Msomi and his deceased co-accused were terrorising the homeowners and robbed them of their belongings.

“On February 19 2018, six males entered houses in the Pinetown area and robbed the occupants in the houses of TVs, cash, jewellery, laptops, cellphones and other belongings.