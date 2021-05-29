South Africa

Parolee gets life for murder after community lynches innocent man

29 May 2021 - 13:38
A North West man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing an elderly woman.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A North West man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of an elderly woman, whose death was avenged by a community that killed an innocent man.

The high court in Mahikeng sentenced Levy Selebogo, 39, to life in prison on Friday for the murder of Keitumetse Nkgothoe, 75.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Selebogo was arrested in Gopane village in connection with the murder in 2018.

“The old woman was found with a wound on the head in her house in the early hours of Friday morning, March 16 2018, at Gopane village. She was subsequently taken to the clinic where she was certified dead,” said Mokgwabone.

“Consequent to the incident, members of the community took the law into their own hands and allegedly killed the then 25-year-old Lloyd Nkgothoe after he was accused of the murder of the old woman.

“A thorough investigation by a team comprising of Motswedi, Groot Marico and Zeerust detectives working together with Motswedi visible policing, resulted in the capture of Selebogo.

“Further investigation into the matter revealed that at the time of the incident, Selebogo was on parole after being sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment in 2004 for house robbery.”

Selebogo was convicted of housebreaking, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

North West acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe welcomed the sentence.

“The sentence will certainly convey a clear message that no mercy will be shown to merciless criminals. This case will serve as a caution to the public that taking the law into one’s hands can lead to loss of innocent lives,” said Molefe.

TimesLIVE

