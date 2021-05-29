South Africa

Passenger killed, several injured, as taxi overturns in Durban

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
29 May 2021 - 10:09
A commuter died when a taxi overturned on Umgeni Road on Saturday morning. File image
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

A commuter was killed and several others injured when a minibus taxi overturned on Umgeni Road in Durban on Saturday morning.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 7am to find injured passengers clambering to safety from the wreckage.

"A triage area was established on scene and the injured were treated and stabilised before being taken to various nearby hospitals for further medical care," he said.

"One commuter was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on arrival."

The cause of the crash is unknown. "It will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation," said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE

