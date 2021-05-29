Primary schoolteachers fired for giving pupils booze then sexually assaulting them

Mahlutshana told commissioner Jonathan Gruss she was accused by parents of “bringing perverts to the school”. TV crews arrived to report on the scandal and in the ensuing brouhaha the school remained shut for nine weeks.

At Petela's hearing, the principal said the allegations led to a meeting at the school between the district director, the accused staff, governors and the school management team.

“The educators admitted to the incident and apologised, [saying] they may have been possessed by the evil spirits,” said the commissioner in Petela's case, Mbulelo Safa.

But after hearing evidence about how Petela raped a pupil in his child's bed, he added: “The misconduct is so serious that the life and future of [his victim] may never be the same.”

Mahlutshana said allegations about the three teachers began to emerge in August 2019 when a pupil was reprimanded for being drunk. The boy explained that the clerk had invited him to get into a car with Makapela and Petela, and given him alcohol.

The principal said two other boys made the same claim, and they had each been sexually assaulted by one of the three school staff in the car.

“The parents of the concerned learners were invited to the school and they were informed of the allegations,” said Gruss.