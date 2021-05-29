Suspect in court over R10.7m Mandrax consignment destined for Cape Town

A suspect linked to a R10.7m drug consignment intercepted by the Hawks last year has handed himself over to authorities.

Ah Kin Geemooi, 58, appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on drug charges on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the directorate responded to a tipoff from a warehouse in Kempton Park.

“In November last year, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation in Germiston were called by the warehouse management in Kempton Park for investigation regarding a suspicious cargo delivered for shipment,” said Malamu.

“Upon arrival and further inspection of the cargo, authorities found 268,000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R10.7m, wrapped in brown boxes destined for Cape Town,” said Malamu.