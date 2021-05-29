South Africa

Suspect in court over R10.7m Mandrax consignment destined for Cape Town

29 May 2021 - 10:18
A 58-year-old man has handed himself over to the Hawks in connection with a R10.7m drug consignment.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A suspect linked to a R10.7m drug consignment intercepted by the Hawks last year has handed himself over to authorities.

Ah Kin Geemooi, 58, appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on drug charges on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the directorate responded to a tipoff from a warehouse in Kempton Park.

“In November last year, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation in Germiston were called by the warehouse management in Kempton Park for investigation regarding a suspicious cargo delivered for shipment,” said Malamu.

“Upon arrival and further inspection of the cargo, authorities found 268,000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R10.7m, wrapped in brown boxes destined for Cape Town,” said Malamu.

“Further investigation within a week resulted in the arrest of Jerome MacCarthy, 47, who was the consignment’s intended recipient in Cape Town, during a controlled delivery executed by the investigation team in Cape Town.”

Malamu said a warrant of arrest was issued for Geemooi. He handed himself over to the Hawks on Wednesday and appeared in court the following day.

“Both Geemooi and MacCarthy were granted R50,000 bail each and the case was postponed to September 29 for further investigation,” said Malamu.

TimesLIVE

