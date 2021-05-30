COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'WHO stands with India and all countries in confronting Covid-19': Ghebreyesus
30 May 2021 - 06:00
.@WHO stands with #India and all countries in confronting the #COVID19 challenge. We are helping fill the gaps in oxygen supplies, providing more diagnostics tests and supporting overstretched health workers.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 28, 2021
We must #ACTogether. https://t.co/e4tHIEqkfL
