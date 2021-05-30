Gauteng NGOs taking care of the mentally ill suffer as health department delays payments

Dozens of NGOs that are taking care of mentally ill and physically disabled patients across Gauteng have been waiting for weeks for payment from the department of health, the DA said on Sunday.

The party’s Jack Bloom said the situation has resulted in suffering for thousands of mental health patients as staff go unpaid and even food is in short supply.

“These NGOs were supposed to be paid on May 7 but have still not been paid their subsidy of R4,900 per patient by the Gauteng health department,” said Bloom.

“The delay is due to new service level agreements that should have been signed earlier, and also because of the new financial year which started in April,” he added.

Bloom said sadly, this was nothing new.

“Every year there is a so-called ‘dry season’ where payments are delayed because the department is short of funds as the new financial year starts. Legal action has even been used in the past to get the department to pay,” he added.

Bloom said this was a huge inconvenience to the healthcare organisations who were also trying to provide care amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that it was unfortunate that health facilities continued to feel the shortcomings of the health department, even after the Life Esidimeni saga that claimed the lives of at least 143 people.