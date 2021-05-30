Happiness from taverners that level 2 doesn't close the booze tap

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) has welcomed the government’s decision not to place any restrictions on the sale of alcohol when SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from Monday.

This means that taverners will be permitted to continue trading as normal, subject to the revised curfew hours and limits on indoor gatherings, as well as their licence conditions.

“We believe not placing any restrictions on the alcohol trade was the right decision by the government,” said Lucky Ntimane, convener of the NLTC.