Happiness from taverners that level 2 doesn't close the booze tap

30 May 2021 - 20:17 By TimesLIVE
Patrons enjoy a drink in a pub in Melville, Johannesburg. The National Liquor Traders Council has welcomed the government’s decision not to place any restrictions on the sale of alcohol outside of curfew hours.
Image: Alaister Russell

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) has welcomed the government’s decision not to place any restrictions on the sale of alcohol when SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from Monday.

This means that taverners will be permitted to continue trading as normal, subject to the revised curfew hours and limits on indoor gatherings, as well as their licence conditions.

“We believe not placing any restrictions on the alcohol trade was the right decision by the government,” said Lucky Ntimane, convener of the NLTC.

“Our members have gone the extra mile to ensure full compliance with all the Covid-19 safety protocols and we remain committed to support the government in the fight against Covid-19.

“Allowing licensed businesses to continue operating reduces the opportunity for the illicit trade to flourish and allows the legal industry to ensure that alcohol is consumed in a responsible manner.

“We call on all liquor outlets, our customers and the public at large to remain vigilant and adhere to all the Covid-19 safety measures. We must all play our part to help defeat Covid-19,” said Ntimane.

He said the NLTC hoped this decision was a sign that the government is taking a more scientific approach to managing the pandemic and will continue to do so in future.

