President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2

SA will move to lockdown adjusted level 2 from Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday already confirmed that tighter restrictions were on the cards as SA enters its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said over the last seven days, we have seen an average of 3,745 daily new infections. This is an increase of 31% on the previous week, and an increase of 66% on the week before that.

“Infections are just going up and we must do everything in our power to mitigate this. We once again have to remind South Africans to be vigilant and protect themselves and each other.”