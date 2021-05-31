South Africa

Bushiri fraud and money laundering case postponed to November

31 May 2021 - 15:37
Shepherd Bushiri with what he described as a delegation from SA in Malawi.
Shepherd Bushiri with what he described as a delegation from SA in Malawi.
Image: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook

The high court in Pretoria has postponed the fraud and money laundering case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife to November 1 in absentia. 

In Malawi, meanwhile, the extradition hearing of the couple will continue on June 4 after their failed bid to have the magistrate presiding over the case recuse himself.

The couple’s lawyer in SA, Terrance Baloyi, previously told TimesLIVE that they wanted the magistrate to recuse himself as he had also earlier issued a warrant of arrest for the Bushiris.

They were arrested in SA in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft. They were out on R200,000 bail each when they fled the country.

Should the extradition application be granted, the Bushiris will be returned to SA to face charges.

Bushiri on Friday shared photographs of a visiting church delegation from SA with him in Malawi. He had taken the delegation to a prayer mountain on Thursday and “personally” baptised them in Lake Malawi.

Shepherd Bushiri, right, baptising one of his South African followers in Lake Malawi.
Shepherd Bushiri, right, baptising one of his South African followers in Lake Malawi.
Image: Facebook: Shephered Bushiri

“God is raising up a giant spiritual nation. It will not be moved, neither will it be shaken. God is doing it and we will see it. This is a Jesus nation — where all Christians will unite in the spirit and in the truth. We shall have a real revival like never before!” Bushiri said in his post on Facebook.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bushiri co-accused gets another shot at bail based on 'new facts'

Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused Willah Modulo will have a new bail application in the Pretoria magistrate's court next Tuesday based on “new facts”.
News
3 weeks ago

Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter

On Monday evening the couple hosted a virtual service via their prophetic channel. Mary thanked their supporters and her husband for teaching her ...
News
1 month ago

Bushiri extradition hearing stalls over choice of magistrate in Malawi

'Prophet' Shepherd Bushiri wants the magistrate hearing his extradition case in Malawi to recuse himself.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fired police captain who fought for his job wins — and gets 10 years' back pay South Africa
  2. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News
  3. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Eskom fires chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano 'with immediate effect' South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...