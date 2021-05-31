Bushiri fraud and money laundering case postponed to November

The high court in Pretoria has postponed the fraud and money laundering case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife to November 1 in absentia.

In Malawi, meanwhile, the extradition hearing of the couple will continue on June 4 after their failed bid to have the magistrate presiding over the case recuse himself.

The couple’s lawyer in SA, Terrance Baloyi, previously told TimesLIVE that they wanted the magistrate to recuse himself as he had also earlier issued a warrant of arrest for the Bushiris.

They were arrested in SA in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft. They were out on R200,000 bail each when they fled the country.