COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Africa needs to boost vaccine manufacturing to combat future pandemics — President Ramaphosa

May 30 2021 - 07:14

Africa needs to boost vaccine manufacturing to combat future pandemics — President Ramaphosa

Africa needs to boost its own vaccine manufacturing capability to combat future pandemics, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday when he announced the country was moving to adjusted level 2 of the lockdown.

He said over the past seven days, there had been a daily average of 3,745 new Covid-19 infections. This is an increase of 31% on the previous week, and an increase of 66% on the week before.

“Infections are going up and we must do everything in our power to mitigate this. We once again have to remind South Africans to be vigilant and to protect themselves and each other.”