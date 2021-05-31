Cyberbullying and online sexual grooming of children 'on the increase'

The Film and Publication Board says it has noted an increase in cases of children being targeted for online grooming.

“We have seen an increase in the number of cases of online child grooming. Parents buy children as young as 10 devices without putting [on] any filtering software. The children are on Facebook at the age of 10,” said Mmaletjema Poto, a child protection unit officer at the board.

“This puts them at risk of being abused. Children are interacting online without supervision.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, said Poto, had brought with it a lot of stress as staying at home became mandatory during the stricter levels of the lockdown.

“With parents working from home, it is hard to monitor children while they play with their devices,” she said. “Covid-19 has a shone a light on the amount of risk children are exposed to.”

Targets of child sexual abuse material were children aged three to 13, the majority of whom were girls, said Poto.