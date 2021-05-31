South Africa

‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has the streets in a mess

31 May 2021 - 13:00
EFF leader Julius Malema correctly predicted SA's move to lockdown level 2. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema correctly predicted SA's move to lockdown level 2. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema hit the nail on the head with his prediction the country was moving to alert level 2 of the lockdown.

Ahead of the “family meeting” on Sunday, Malema dropped a cheeky prediction that SA was going to return lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 infections continue to rise in SA.

On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country was moving to adjusted level 2 effective from Monday.

While alcohol sales are permitted, Ramaphosa announced the new curfew hours are from 11pm to 4am, with bars and restaurants having to close by 10pm.

Funerals cannot be attended by more than 100 people and social distancing must be observed. No night vigils and “after tears” parties are allowed.

This is not the first time Malema has predicted the country’s move to a different level under the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier this year, he tweeted that SA was going to be downgraded to level 1.

“I can smell level 1,” he said at the time.

His prediction had many in their feels, with rapper Cassper Nyovest calling on Malema to predict his future regarding becoming a billionaire.

Hai, nna kao tshepa (I trust you) from now on! Please tell me something: am I going to be a billionaire or not, grootman? Can you smell it?” asked Cassper.

On social media, the politician had tongues wagging after his latest successful prediction.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

READ MORE:

‘Spider-Man pushed us back to level 2’ - Seven social media reactions to SA lockdown level change

"What is the difference between level 1 and 2?" asked one social media user.
News
5 hours ago

Reckless or ‘shaking trees’? - six reactions to Malema’s ‘I’ll kill you’ threat

EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to kill a member of the Pan-African Parliament on Thursday.
Politics
3 days ago

Malema: ‘We want black people to live a comfortable life. That is what inspires us’

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed a community meeting in Chebeng, Polokwane.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fired police captain who fought for his job wins — and gets 10 years' back pay South Africa
  2. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News
  3. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Eskom fires chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano 'with immediate effect' South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...