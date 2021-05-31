‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has the streets in a mess
EFF leader Julius Malema hit the nail on the head with his prediction the country was moving to alert level 2 of the lockdown.
Ahead of the “family meeting” on Sunday, Malema dropped a cheeky prediction that SA was going to return lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 infections continue to rise in SA.
On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country was moving to adjusted level 2 effective from Monday.
While alcohol sales are permitted, Ramaphosa announced the new curfew hours are from 11pm to 4am, with bars and restaurants having to close by 10pm.
Funerals cannot be attended by more than 100 people and social distancing must be observed. No night vigils and “after tears” parties are allowed.
This is not the first time Malema has predicted the country’s move to a different level under the Covid-19 lockdown.
Earlier this year, he tweeted that SA was going to be downgraded to level 1.
“I can smell level 1,” he said at the time.
His prediction had many in their feels, with rapper Cassper Nyovest calling on Malema to predict his future regarding becoming a billionaire.
“Hai, nna kao tshepa (I trust you) from now on! Please tell me something: am I going to be a billionaire or not, grootman? Can you smell it?” asked Cassper.
On social media, the politician had tongues wagging after his latest successful prediction.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
We moving to level 2 "IT'S KNOWN"...malema told us pic.twitter.com/07l1LrWwRb— DR_KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) May 30, 2021
Whoever gives Julius Malema inside information sucks, now we have to pretend to be shocked that the country is going to level 2. Mxm #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/zuAmpfFFtl— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) May 30, 2021
Julius malema is the reference— Azanian (@TshepoRamatseba) May 30, 2021
It's official we are moving back to Level 2 😢😢
He should have just retweeted Julius Malema's Level 2 tweet.— Blessing (@QueenAwesome24) May 30, 2021
Juilius Malema pulled some Bushiri on us about Level 2#FamilyMeeting #Level2 #ThirdWave pic.twitter.com/wXdr4bFAWj— Mosman 🗯 (@mosman_sa) May 30, 2021
@Julius_S_Malema told us in advance that we are going to level 2😭😭— 𓂉 (@sh3luVvsclint0n) May 30, 2021