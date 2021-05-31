IN 7 QUOTES | President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA is back to alert level 2

He said SA had a positivity rate of more than 5%. He said this is cause for concern, and urged South Africans to continue to adhere to the safety regulations.

Here are seven important quotes from his address:



Curfew

“The hours of curfew will start at 11pm and end at 4am. Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 10pm. This is to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.”

Gatherings

“All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

“This includes religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places. Several important measures remain in place.”

Not wearing a mask is a criminal offence

“The owners and managers of public buildings, centres, shops, restaurants, taxis and buses all have a responsibility to ensure people on their premises or in their vehicles wear masks and that the appropriate social distancing measures are in place.”