Limpopo mom arrested for allegedly beating 11-month-old baby to death

“After realising the door was locked, they broke it open and rescued the badly injured baby from his mother. The baby was rushed to the local Lambani Clinic but was unfortunately declared deceased on arrival,” Mojapelo said.

Police said it was not immediately clear why the woman had brutally beaten her baby.

She was expected to appear in court soon.

Following the incident, community members threatened to take action.

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on the community to refrain from doing so.

“We strongly warn community members in that part of our province to desist from taking the law into their own hands as this would make them criminally liable. They must instead give police space to legally deal with this gruesome incident”, said Hadebe.

