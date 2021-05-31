‘My mother is an honest woman’, says daughter of ‘tollgate’ landowner bust in sting op near SA-Lesotho border

There is little visible activity on the farm in Fouriesburg in the eastern Free State. Just a few bakkies in the yard, a tractor and three women plucking feathers from chickens.

On the surface, this is a regular village home with cracks in the walls, a dripping tap, and a makeshift chicken coop.

It is here, police allege, that a “tollgate” operates — a passageway used by criminals to smuggle stolen vehicles from SA into Lesotho.

The alleged tollgate operator is Modiehi Mofokeng, a widow arrested for allegedly aiding criminals to smuggle vehicles out of the country.

She was caught in an undercover Hawks operation on May 20. Officers posing as criminals who needed her help to get a stolen vehicle across the border had approached her. She allegedly agreed and demanded R1,000. Cash was paid, the Hawks said. Mofokeng and her alleged accomplice were immediately arrested.

The 38-year-old briefly appeared in the Fouriesburg magistrate’s court on Monday, together with her co-accused Thabo Moji, 28.