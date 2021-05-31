South Africa

‘My mother is an honest woman’, says daughter of ‘tollgate’ landowner bust in sting op near SA-Lesotho border

31 May 2021 - 08:38
Modiehi Mofokeng is charged with corruption and setting up an illegal border post for stolen cars to pass through her SA property into Lesotho. She is pictured with co-accused Thabo Moji, a Lesotho citizen who was also charged with contravention of immigration laws.
Modiehi Mofokeng is charged with corruption and setting up an illegal border post for stolen cars to pass through her SA property into Lesotho. She is pictured with co-accused Thabo Moji, a Lesotho citizen who was also charged with contravention of immigration laws.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

There is little visible activity on the farm in Fouriesburg in the eastern Free State. Just a few bakkies in the yard, a tractor and three women plucking feathers from chickens.

On the surface, this is a regular village home with cracks in the walls, a dripping tap, and a makeshift chicken coop.

It is here, police allege, that a “tollgate” operates — a passageway used by criminals to smuggle stolen vehicles from SA into Lesotho.

The alleged tollgate operator is Modiehi Mofokeng, a widow arrested for allegedly aiding criminals to smuggle vehicles out of the country.

She was caught in an undercover Hawks operation on May 20. Officers posing as criminals who needed her help to get a stolen vehicle across the border had approached her. She allegedly agreed and demanded R1,000. Cash was paid, the Hawks said. Mofokeng and her alleged accomplice were immediately arrested.

The 38-year-old briefly appeared in the Fouriesburg magistrate’s court on Monday, together with her co-accused Thabo Moji, 28.

This farm was allegedly used as a gateway between SA and Lesotho, with the owner accused of charging R1,000 to facilitate stolen vehicles crossing the border.
This farm was allegedly used as a gateway between SA and Lesotho, with the owner accused of charging R1,000 to facilitate stolen vehicles crossing the border.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

But Mofokeng’s daughter Mpati believes her mother is innocent.

“ They [the Hawks team] said she almost smuggled a car across the border, but they returned with it after the whole thing.”

Her mother remains in custody until she reappears for a formal bail application on May 31. She was charged with corruption together with Moji, a Lesotho national who was also charged with contravention of immigration laws.

“We are left alone. This is affecting us badly,” said Mpati.

“This is new to me. Cars that cross do so far from us. I asked them to show us pictures of the cars they allege were smuggled, and they couldn’t.

“They should’ve at least given her bail. She has a minor child who needs her,” Mpati said.

Though their home is enclosed, the family confirmed that the surrounding land, leading to the Caledon River, was theirs.

Woman farm owner bust ‘soliciting cash’ for stolen vehicles to cross to Lesotho

The Hawks have arrested a woman in Fouriesburg, in the Free State, who allegedly set up a "tollgate", charging car thieves and illegal immigrants to ...
News
1 week ago

Mpati said her mother’s business is selling chickens and farming.

She said her mother is an honest woman trying to make ends meet.

“They traumatised us for nothing.”

Dance of criminals, jobseekers and the desperate thieving for food on SA-Lesotho border

Preventing livestock theft is their primary goal, but the patrollers are also helping to foil the illegal crossing of stolen vehicles and flow of ...
News
2 hours ago

Riaan Corbett, from the Farmers Union in Fouriesburg, said they had been suspicious about the farm before the police investigation.

“Our problem with that farm was all the illegals [immigrants] are housed there. That’s why we asked them [Hawks] to check what is going on there.”

He said the activity was picked up on their cameras placed around the area.

“We have a good working relationship with the police,” said Corbett.

Mofokeng’s farm is situated close to the Caledon River which flows between Fouriesburg and Lesotho. 

“The 4x4 vehicles can go through the river without assistance but when you have 2x2, you need help,” Corbett said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Free State mother 'poisoned herself and two young children'

Two young children have died after allegedly being poisoned by their mother.
News
3 days ago

Smugglers, drug peddlers, illegal miners among 1,400 nabbed at Beitbridge border in two weeks

In just two weeks, at least 1,400 smugglers have been arrested as part of a joint operation between the SA Police Service and their Zimbabwean ...
News
2 months ago

Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border

A pedestrian was arrested along the N1 between Musina and the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo after police opened his cooler bag and found it ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fired police captain who fought for his job wins — and gets 10 years' back pay South Africa
  2. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News
  3. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Eskom fires chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano 'with immediate effect' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?