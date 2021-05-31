PODCAST | Where is the international outrage for Lindani Myeni?

Just 18 minutes before four shots rang out in Nuuanu in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 14, KwaZulu-Natal rugby player Lindani Myeni had been on the phone with his wife Lindsay. He had told his wife he would be home “soon”, but Lindsay and their two young children would never hear from him again.

Myeni was shot by officers in Honolulu’s police force while they were responding to a call about an alleged burglary in progress. He was outside and unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Police shootings have been a hot issue in the US for many years. Research by renowned US newspaper the Washington Post and business data platform Statista indicate fatal police shootings in the country are increasing, with 292 civilians shot — 62 of them black — in the first four months of 2021. In 2020, there were 1,021 fatal police shootings.