SA records nearly 2,800 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths in 24 hours

Of the 67 new deaths, 17 were in Gauteng, 15 were in Limpopo, 13 were in the Free State, 11 were in the Northern Cape, four were in both the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, two were in the Western Cape and one was in KwaZulu-Natal. There were no deaths recorded in the North West in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 56,506 deaths to date across SA.

Up until the end of Sunday night, there had been 970,448 people vaccinated in SA, either with the single dose J&J vaccine or the first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

TimesLIVE