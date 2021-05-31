South Africa

Special Tribunal sets aside R10m 'scooter ambulance' tender

31 May 2021 - 16:14 By TimesLIVE
The scooters were procured to transport patients in rural areas. File photo.
The scooters were procured to transport patients in rural areas. File photo.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The R10m "scooter ambulance" tender awarded by the health department in the Eastern Cape for the transport of patients has been declared invalid and unlawful by the Special Tribunal.

The department purchased the motorcycles in 2020 after getting complaints from rural communities that ambulances could not reach the sick and elderly due to poor road infrastructure.

The R10.1m contract was awarded to Fabkom Pty Ltd for the supply of scooters with side carts.

The judgment which reviewed and set aside the tender was handed down on Friday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) previously welcomed the decision by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to relieve health MEC Sindiswa Gomba of her duties due to the procurement scandal.

In September 2020, the Special Tribunal granted an order interdicting the Eastern Cape health department from further implementing the controversial R10m mobile clinic scooter contract.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Public protector finds R10m medical scooters were procured improperly

The Eastern Cape health department did not follow due process in procuring medical scooters for R10m to transport patients.
News
2 months ago

Special Investigating Unit welcomes sacking of EC health MEC

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the decision by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to relieve health MEC Sindiswa Gomba of her ...
Politics
3 months ago

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba fired

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has fired health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fired police captain who fought for his job wins — and gets 10 years' back pay South Africa
  2. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News
  3. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Eskom fires chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano 'with immediate effect' South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...