Special Tribunal sets aside R10m 'scooter ambulance' tender

The R10m "scooter ambulance" tender awarded by the health department in the Eastern Cape for the transport of patients has been declared invalid and unlawful by the Special Tribunal.

The department purchased the motorcycles in 2020 after getting complaints from rural communities that ambulances could not reach the sick and elderly due to poor road infrastructure.

The R10.1m contract was awarded to Fabkom Pty Ltd for the supply of scooters with side carts.