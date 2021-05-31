South Africa

Student falls to his death at Walter Sisulu University

31 May 2021 - 07:01 By Ziyanda Zweni
A third-year student fell to his death from the fifth floor of a residence at Walter Sisulu University. File image
Image: Walter Sisulu University

A third-year student at Walter Sisulu University fell to his death from a balcony at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha on Saturday night.

The incident that claimed the life of the 23-year-old student happened at a newly renovated residence for women.

The university confirmed on Sunday that the third-year bachelor of education in further education and training student had fallen at about 9pm from a fifth floor of the Chumani residence.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said preliminary reports from security personnel on campus indicated the student’s death was an accident and no other individual was involved. A police report is awaited.

