South Africa

Two children and adult die in crash between bus and car on R511

31 May 2021 - 11:14 By TimesLIVE
Three people, including two children, were killed when a bus crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle on the R511 in Centurion.
Image: ER24

Three people, including two children, were killed when a bus crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle on the R511 in Centurion, paramedics said on Monday.

Two other people were injured.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics and other services arrived on the scene at 6.50am.

The bus was in the middle of the road while the light motor vehicle was in the veld.

"A woman and a boy, believed to be eight years old, were found lying outside the car, while another boy, believed to be six years old, and two women were found inside the vehicle. A six-month-old child was also found inside the light motor vehicle," said Meiring.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that the woman and child outside the vehicle had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

"The child in the car was in a critical condition, while the two women had sustained moderate injuries. The six-month-old fortunately escaped injury. Medics treated the patients and provided the child with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the critically injured child succumbed to his injuries."

Once treated, the two women were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

No-one in the bus was injured, said Meiring.

Authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

