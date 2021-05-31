Two dead as bakkie crashes off Durban bridge on to road below

At least two people died and about six are injured after a bakkie rolled off a freeway bridge in Durban and fell on to the road below.

Emer-G-Med Paramedics said that the accident took place on Brickfield Road in Mayville about 7pm on Monday.

“A light delivery vehicle fully laden with passengers has rolled off the N3 bridge and come to a rest on the road below. Two people have been killed while five are in a critical condition,” Emer-G-Med said.

KZN VIP Medical, which was also on scene, said seven people were in critical condition and had been transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE