South Africa

Unemployed truck driver to spend Daily Lotto win on his and his son’s education

31 May 2021 - 13:20
The 44-year-old unemployed father said he will spend his winnings on his son's education as well as his own. File photo.
The 44-year-old unemployed father said he will spend his winnings on his son's education as well as his own. File photo.
Image: STEPHANIE LLOYD

An unemployed truck driver from Sebokeng, Gauteng, says his lottery win couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 44-year-old won R181,059.90 in the Daily Lotto draw that took place on May 22.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time. I have been unemployed for more than a year. My biggest concern was my family’s wellbeing as I am the sole breadwinner.

“My eldest son passed matric with exceptional results last year and as a father, it broke my heart that I was not able to afford him the opportunity to further his studies at university,” said the emotional winner.

He said he also plans to upgrade his own skills.

“As a truck driver by profession, a portion of my winnings will go towards improving my skills so I may find employment again. I will be paying for my hazchem certification for dangerous goods transport training and licence.”

He spent R15 on the winning ticket using a manual selection method.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

Mabuza said the national lottery has created more than 13 million Daily Lotto winners since the beginning of this year, with R156,150,136 paid out.

“This game is one of the most affordable games in the lottery gaming portfolio, at a cost of R3 per board,” Mabuza said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death

'I was not aware that I had won until I came across an article in my local newspaper looking for one of the R56m jackpot winners,' the winner said.
News
1 week ago

Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner

'I will save a portion of my winnings to be able to give my children the opportunity to go to university one day to make their dreams become a ...
News
2 months ago

Prominent candidates shortlisted to chair National Lotteries Commission

The process of finding a new chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission has not been without controversy.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fired police captain who fought for his job wins — and gets 10 years' back pay South Africa
  2. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News
  3. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Eskom fires chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano 'with immediate effect' South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...