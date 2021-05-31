Wet and very cold week ahead for most of SA, warns weather service

The SA Weather Service has warned of a week of very cold temperatures across most of the country from Monday, lasting into the weekend.

The cold temperatures come courtesy of a cold front that moved over the eastern parts of the country on Sunday evening, sustained by the development of a cut-off low-pressure system over the southeastern part of the country.

“The cut-off low-pressure system will be responsible for the majority of adverse weather expected over the next three days,” the service said.

It said the inclement weather included a forecast of snowfall of between 5cm and 15cm over Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg mountains in the Eastern Cape, rainfall along the Wild Coast and northeastern KwaZulu-Natal, as well as wet conditions accompanied by very cold temperatures over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga and KZN.

The service said showers and thundershowers were expected over the southern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, with the possibility of localised flooding of roads and settlements along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior from Tuesday into Wednesday.