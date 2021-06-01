An independent Western Cape on the cards? Here is what you need to know about the independence bid

At least 806,862 signatures have been garnered by an independent and non-political movement called CapeXit that is on a mission to split the Western Cape from SA.

The movement wants the Cape region to be declared an independent country.

The movement is seeking to obtain the support of 1.6 million people to request a referendum on whether the Western Cape should be separated from SA.

Here is what you need to know:

CapeXit's mission

According to CapeXit, the advantages of an independent Western Cape outweigh the current situation in SA, saying that it is legal, feasible, fair, practical, and necessary.

“The current ‘democratic’ SA is one where rape has classifications, where murderers get bail, where the accused has more rights than the victim, where unemployment and broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) is a household name,” said the movement.

“The state-owned enterprises like SAA, Eskom and others, are a bottomless pit of debt and a smokescreen for state capture, land grabs are promised without compensation and questionable people are employed in important positions in government.

“Add to this the violent strikes, where police are ‘standing by’ and not reacting, the blatant encouraging of farm murders by very prominent people and you sure have a recipe for self-destruction.”

A new government and constitution on the cards

The movement is legal and if it succeeds in its mission, there will be a new government and constitution in the Cape region.

“A newly appointed government will propose the changes to the new constitution to make it applicable to the new country/state and these changes will have to be approved by the Cape parliament with a two-thirds majority. The new country/state is then established, and the normal constitutional, real democratic processes will be followed from here on,” said CapeXit.

The movement said an independent Cape will be freed from “chronic corruption, incompetence, obsession with race and lawlessness”.

“The new government will be directly accountable to the Cape citizens only, which will ensure that the newly-elected government will act in the best interest of the Cape.

“The tax income generated in the Cape will be spent within the Cape region and to the benefits of the citizens.”