COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | EXPLAINER: What we know about the origins of Covid-19

EXPLAINER: What we know about the origins of Covid-19
June 1 2021 - 08:10
EXPLAINER | What we know about the origins of Covid-19
Scientists are revisiting a central mystery of Covid-19: Where, when and how did the virus that causes the disease originate?
The two prevailing competing theories are that the virus jumped from animals, possibly originating with bats, to humans, or that it escaped from a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China. The following is what is known about the virus’ origins.
June 1 2021 - 08:12
Duchess of Cambridge becomes latest royal to get first dose of Covid-19 jab
The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, said she had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and paid tribute to everyone involved in the rollout of the inoculation programme.
Kate, 39, said she had received the shot at the Science Museum, a prominent tourist attraction not far from Kate's Kensington Palace home in west London.
“Yesterday [Friday] I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum,” she said on the Twitter account she shares with her husband, Prince William, along with a picture of her receiving the shot.
June 1 2021 - 6:59
Covid-19 variants get official names
Many may associate the words “alpha”, “beta” and “gamma” with scientific jargon that describes different forms of energy, or even with investment portfolios. But now they will take on a new meaning as the World Health Organisation uses these terms as names for the different new Covid-19 variants identified across the world.
These letters of the Greek alphabets will, the WHO hopes, avoid stigma and discrimination against the countries where these strains were originally detected.
On Monday, the WHO said it has assigned these “simple, easy to say and remember labels” to describe key various strains, including the SA variant 501Y.V2 which was first detected towards the end of 2020. The variant was found to be far more transmissible than the original virus experienced by the country during its first wave, spreading about 50% faster.